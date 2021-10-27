Echo Street Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,358 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 200.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after buying an additional 13,098 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 1.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 99,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,607,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 16.3% in the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 0.4% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 529,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,842,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PTC in the second quarter worth about $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

PTC stock opened at $127.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of 63.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.21. PTC Inc. has a one year low of $79.36 and a one year high of $153.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $125.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.50. PTC had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The firm had revenue of $435.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.43 million. On average, research analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PTC. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of PTC from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of PTC from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of PTC from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PTC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.42.

In other news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.14, for a total transaction of $1,997,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 666,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,793,595.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Schechter sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total transaction of $664,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,750 shares of company stock worth $2,896,760 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

PTC Company Profile

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

