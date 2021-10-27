Echo Street Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $905,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $365,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $632,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 573.1% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Mohawk Industries stock opened at $193.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $190.76 and a 200 day moving average of $197.18. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.98 and a 52 week high of $231.80.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 9.47%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $188.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on Mohawk Industries from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Mohawk Industries from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.42.

In other Mohawk Industries news, CFO James Brunk sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $185,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,610. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 18.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

