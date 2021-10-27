Echo Street Capital Management LLC Sells 4,601 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,601 shares during the quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the first quarter worth $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Dynatrace in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Dynatrace in the first quarter valued at $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Dynatrace by 4,617.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Dynatrace by 79.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Dynatrace news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 37,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total transaction of $2,308,001.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,157,092.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $3,907,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,498 shares of company stock valued at $10,399,602 over the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Dynatrace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.86.

Dynatrace stock opened at $77.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.40 and a 200-day moving average of $60.26. The firm has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 298.86, a P/E/G ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.44. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.83 and a 1-year high of $80.13.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $209.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.83 million. Research analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

