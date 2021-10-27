Echo Street Capital Management LLC Sells 658 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 25.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,912 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 658 shares during the quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in Biogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,902,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Biogen by 22.8% in the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 49,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,261,000 after purchasing an additional 9,268 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Biogen by 4.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 97,459 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Biogen by 2.3% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,557,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Biogen by 10.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 69,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,097,000 after acquiring an additional 6,401 shares in the last quarter. 83.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $271.12 on Wednesday. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $223.25 and a 52 week high of $468.55. The firm has a market cap of $39.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $311.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $312.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.68. Biogen had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.84 earnings per share. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 18.67 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BIIB shares. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Biogen to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $450.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $460.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $427.00 to $327.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $423.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $442.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $380.49.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

