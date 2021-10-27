Echo Street Capital Management LLC Takes $744,000 Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,394 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $744,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.5% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 58,476 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank increased its position in Honeywell International by 10.9% in the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 16,076 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,527,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West increased its position in Honeywell International by 39.0% in the second quarter. Bank of The West now owns 17,124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,756,000 after buying an additional 4,809 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in Honeywell International by 4,701.9% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 148,667 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,272,000 after buying an additional 145,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter worth about $40,117,000. 75.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Barclays cut their target price on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.50.

In related news, CEO of Honeywell Connected Enterprise Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $2,488,341.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total value of $6,627,614.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:HON opened at $218.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.42 and a 1 year high of $236.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.39%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

