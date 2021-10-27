ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Given a C$12.50 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a C$12.50 price objective on ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities increased their target price on ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. CIBC increased their target price on ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Standpoint Research increased their target price on ECN Capital to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on ECN Capital to C$12.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$11.78.

Shares of ECN stock opened at C$10.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.08. ECN Capital has a twelve month low of C$5.24 and a twelve month high of C$11.97. The company has a market cap of C$2.64 billion and a P/E ratio of -681.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.49.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$113.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$101.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ECN Capital will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. ECN Capital’s payout ratio is -539.02%.

In related news, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson purchased 49,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$10.14 per share, with a total value of C$499,852.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 174,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,767,227.70.

ECN Capital Company Profile

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

