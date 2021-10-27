Education Ecosystem Price Reaches $0.0369 on Exchanges (LEDU)

Education Ecosystem (CURRENCY:LEDU) traded up 184.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. Over the last week, Education Ecosystem has traded 36.7% lower against the dollar. Education Ecosystem has a market cap of $8.73 million and $60,331.00 worth of Education Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Education Ecosystem coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0369 or 0.00000061 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.27 or 0.00053430 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00005182 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $128.64 or 0.00212975 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.74 or 0.00103870 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00011628 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Education Ecosystem

LEDU is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. Education Ecosystem’s total supply is 362,983,094 coins and its circulating supply is 236,710,413 coins. The official website for Education Ecosystem is ledu.education-ecosystem.com . The official message board for Education Ecosystem is medium.com/liveedu-ico . The Reddit community for Education Ecosystem is https://reddit.com/r/EducationEcosystem . Education Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @liveedutv and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Education Ecosystem is a decentralized ecosystem for learning about new technologies and trying them out hands-on using free practical projects. They are like GitHub on video and are building the world's biggest learning ecosystem for developers, starting with the six topics: artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, game development, data science, cryptocurrencies, and programming. Ecosystem participants including viewers, project creators, site moderators, and API developers are rewarded with LEDU tokens for positive activities in the ecosystem. Education Token (LEDU) is an ERC20 token that lives on the Ethereum blockchain. It is used to power the Education Ecosystem and is a key component of their plan to disrupt the $306 billion professional development industry using the blockchain. Education tokens are used as payment for all financial transactions in the internal ecosystem, as well as rewards for project creators, learners, site moderators, and API ecosystem developers. “

