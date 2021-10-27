Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 2,995 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 34,004 shares.The stock last traded at $159.60 and had previously closed at $157.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Elbit Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $144.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 0.83.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The aerospace company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 5.25%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This is a positive change from Elbit Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 20.42%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Elbit Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Elbit Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Elbit Systems by 150.0% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Elbit Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Elbit Systems during the second quarter worth $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.91% of the company’s stock.

About Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Elbit Systems Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and distribution of defense and homeland security solutions. Its portfolio includes airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial applications. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

