Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Acquired by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 49.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 309,229 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,360 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $44,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,329 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,103 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Motco boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 97.8% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 178 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Electronic Arts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.85.

In related news, EVP Chris Bruzzo sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total value of $365,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,158 shares in the company, valued at $3,240,607.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.60, for a total value of $135,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 41,845 shares of company stock valued at $5,789,014 in the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:EA opened at $142.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.38 and a beta of 0.90. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.15 and a 12-month high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

