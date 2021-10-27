Electrum Dark (ELD) Tops One Day Volume of $110.00

Electrum Dark (CURRENCY:ELD) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 27th. One Electrum Dark coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Electrum Dark has a total market cap of $11,665.90 and approximately $110.00 worth of Electrum Dark was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Electrum Dark has traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000338 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 78.3% against the dollar and now trades at $77.36 or 0.00131863 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000073 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000437 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Electrum Dark Coin Profile

Electrum Dark (CRYPTO:ELD) is a coin. It launched on March 5th, 2019. Electrum Dark’s total supply is 3,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,899,312 coins. Electrum Dark’s official website is electrumdark.com . Electrum Dark’s official Twitter account is @electrumdark and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrum Dark is a fully-functional decentralized marketplace. Using innovative technology, ELD enables users to buy and sell goods and services securely and anonymously. “

Electrum Dark Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrum Dark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electrum Dark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electrum Dark using one of the exchanges listed above.

