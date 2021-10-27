Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 119.12%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $248.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $238.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Eli Lilly and has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $275.87.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 42.88%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $262.00 price objective for the company. DZ Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $207.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.83.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 132,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.26, for a total transaction of $35,065,187.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 477,005 shares of company stock worth $124,497,202 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eli Lilly and stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,822,819 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 289,490 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.40% of Eli Lilly and worth $877,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 81.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.