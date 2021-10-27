Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.90 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) – Equities researchers at Raymond James upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Emera in a report released on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.90 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.89.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Emera to C$62.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. CSFB upped their price target on shares of Emera from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$59.00 price objective on shares of Emera in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Emera in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Emera in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$61.36.

EMA stock opened at C$58.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$15.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$58.81 and its 200 day moving average is C$57.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.88. Emera has a 1-year low of C$49.66 and a 1-year high of C$60.26.

Emera (TSE:EMA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.54 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.54. The firm had revenue of C$1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.21 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.663 dividend. This is a boost from Emera’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Emera’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.91%.

About Emera

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

