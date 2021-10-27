Emerson Electric (EMR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.19 per share for the quarter. Emerson Electric has set its FY21 guidance at $4.06-4.08 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance at $4.060-$4.080 EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 13.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Emerson Electric to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of EMR opened at $97.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $58.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.54. Emerson Electric has a 52-week low of $63.65 and a 52-week high of $105.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.38%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EMR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.57.

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total value of $1,300,548.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,659 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,367.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

