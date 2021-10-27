Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.230-$4.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.08 billion-$5.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.18 billion.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised Encompass Health from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist reduced their price objective on Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Encompass Health in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $96.70.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

NYSE:EHC traded down $2.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $65.65. 1,578,169 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 608,493. Encompass Health has a fifty-two week low of $60.51 and a fifty-two week high of $89.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.27.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Encompass Health will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is 38.75%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Encompass Health stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 27.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 670,104 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,463 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.67% of Encompass Health worth $52,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.