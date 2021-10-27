Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $5.59 EPS

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The electronics maker reported $8.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $5.59, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 29.98% and a net margin of 14.11%. The business had revenue of $716.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 110.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Encore Wire stock traded up $7.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.86. The stock had a trading volume of 9,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,088. Encore Wire has a fifty-two week low of $45.65 and a fifty-two week high of $119.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.17%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Encore Wire stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 187,771 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,697 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.91% of Encore Wire worth $14,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Encore Wire from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

About Encore Wire

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. The firm is a significant supplier of building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. It offers an electric building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2 and other types of wire products, including Metal Clad, Armored Cable, Photovoltaic Cable and Bare Copper.

