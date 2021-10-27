Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) Sets New 12-Month High at $115.90

Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $115.90 and last traded at $114.49, with a volume of 1357 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $112.89.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Encore Wire from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.68.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $8.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $5.59. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 29.98% and a net margin of 14.11%. The business had revenue of $716.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 110.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Encore Wire Co. will post 15.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.17%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Encore Wire in the 1st quarter valued at $4,547,000. Cannell Capital LLC grew its holdings in Encore Wire by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 107,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,201,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Encore Wire by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,939 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Encore Wire by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 122,869 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,312,000 after buying an additional 16,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Encore Wire by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 125,334 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,499,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. The firm is a significant supplier of building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. It offers an electric building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2 and other types of wire products, including Metal Clad, Armored Cable, Photovoltaic Cable and Bare Copper.

