Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.580-$0.607 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $197.34 million-$200.10 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $176.51 million.Endava also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.220-$2.305 EPS.
Endava stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $155.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,493. The firm has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.85, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $136.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.26. Endava has a twelve month low of $60.01 and a twelve month high of $156.43.
Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The company reported $41.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $40.65. The company had revenue of $133.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.52 million. Endava had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Endava will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Endava Company Profile
Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
