Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.580-$0.607 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $197.34 million-$200.10 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $176.51 million.Endava also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.220-$2.305 EPS.

Endava stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $155.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,493. The firm has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.85, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $136.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.26. Endava has a twelve month low of $60.01 and a twelve month high of $156.43.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The company reported $41.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $40.65. The company had revenue of $133.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.52 million. Endava had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Endava will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DAVA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Endava from $84.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Endava from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a hold rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Endava in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Endava from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Endava in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Endava has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $125.89.

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

