Endor Protocol Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.61 Million (EDR)

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 26th. One Endor Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Endor Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.61 million and $60,605.00 worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Endor Protocol has traded 23.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $201.79 or 0.00329002 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00013512 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001413 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000948 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.87 or 0.00226427 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00011498 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003270 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001364 BTC.

Endor Protocol Profile

Endor Protocol (EDR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,468,902,336 coins and its circulating supply is 1,468,902,335 coins. Endor Protocol’s official website is www.endor.com . Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

Buying and Selling Endor Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Endor Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Endor Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

