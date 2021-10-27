Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.18

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$8.18 and traded as high as C$11.02. Enerflex shares last traded at C$10.94, with a volume of 176,918 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ATB Capital upped their target price on Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. CIBC upped their target price on Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James raised Enerflex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$9.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on Enerflex from C$10.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.46.

Get Enerflex alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of C$988.26 million and a PE ratio of 19.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$8.55 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.19.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$204.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$226.53 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enerflex Ltd. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Enerflex’s payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

About Enerflex (TSE:EFX)

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

Read More: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Enerflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.