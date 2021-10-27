Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target Increased to $273.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Barclays from $213.00 to $273.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 57.38% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ENPH. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $179.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $187.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.99.

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $173.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $164.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.62. The company has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a PE ratio of 135.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.16. Enphase Energy has a 52-week low of $93.49 and a 52-week high of $229.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.67.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 42.16%. The firm had revenue of $316.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 151.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Enphase Energy will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Enphase Energy news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 19,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.79, for a total transaction of $3,254,195.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 171,319 shares in the company, valued at $29,088,253.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total transaction of $4,514,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,695 shares of company stock valued at $9,147,907. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,000.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 271.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

