Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target Raised to $250.00 at Truist Securities

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Truist Securities from $205.00 to $250.00 in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Truist Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 14.54% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ENPH. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Enphase Energy from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their target price on Enphase Energy from $179.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley increased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.79 price objective on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.84.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

NASDAQ:ENPH traded up $44.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $218.27. 744,218 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,921,763. The company has a fifty day moving average of $164.62 and a 200 day moving average of $159.62. Enphase Energy has a twelve month low of $93.49 and a twelve month high of $229.04. The company has a market capitalization of $29.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.67.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.28%. The company had revenue of $351.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Enphase Energy will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total value of $4,514,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.16, for a total value of $1,379,011.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 178,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,660,908.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,695 shares of company stock worth $9,147,907 in the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 102.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,900,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $348,984,000 after purchasing an additional 962,049 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 5.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,184,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,604,647,000 after acquiring an additional 769,132 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 6,340.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 734,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $134,911,000 after acquiring an additional 723,281 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 4.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,630,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,502,920,000 after acquiring an additional 568,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 772.8% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 482,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,279,000 after acquiring an additional 427,420 shares during the last quarter. 67.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.