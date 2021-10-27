Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.20 Per Share

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the bank on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

Enterprise Financial Services has raised its dividend payment by 63.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Enterprise Financial Services has a payout ratio of 18.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Enterprise Financial Services to earn $4.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.4%.

Enterprise Financial Services stock opened at $47.50 on Wednesday. Enterprise Financial Services has a 52-week low of $27.48 and a 52-week high of $52.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.41). Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 29.86% and a return on equity of 11.05%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EFSC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In related news, Director John S. Eulich bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.96 per share, with a total value of $337,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,332.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Enterprise Financial Services stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,608 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,101 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.27% of Enterprise Financial Services worth $4,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 60.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

