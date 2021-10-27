Enterprise Products Partners L.P. Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share (NYSE:EPD)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 25th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Richardson anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Enterprise Products Partners’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.13 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.26 EPS.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $9.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on EPD. Zacks Investment Research cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Bank of America started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Mizuho increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of EPD opened at $24.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.98. Enterprise Products Partners has a one year low of $16.01 and a one year high of $25.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.23.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Command Bank grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,107 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.19 per share, with a total value of $221,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Aj Teague bought 23,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.41 per share, for a total transaction of $498,853.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.31%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

