EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.99 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for EOG Resources in a research report issued on Friday, October 22nd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the energy exploration company will earn $1.99 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.95.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on EOG. Zacks Investment Research cut EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Mizuho upped their price target on EOG Resources from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on EOG Resources from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on EOG Resources from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.15.

NYSE EOG opened at $95.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $55.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.17. EOG Resources has a fifty-two week low of $31.22 and a fifty-two week high of $95.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 275.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EOG. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 268.0% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 357 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.4125 dividend. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.01%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

