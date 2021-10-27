EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) to Issue $0.25 Monthly Dividend

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th.

EPR Properties has decreased its dividend payment by 62.9% over the last three years. EPR Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 422.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect EPR Properties to earn $3.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.3%.

Shares of NYSE:EPR opened at $51.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.35, a current ratio of 9.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.72, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.85. EPR Properties has a 52-week low of $22.75 and a 52-week high of $56.07.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $125.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.62 million. EPR Properties had a negative net margin of 21.28% and a negative return on equity of 3.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on EPR Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup upgraded EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on EPR Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EPR Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.33.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theatres, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

