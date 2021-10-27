Equal (EQL) Price Hits $0.0010 on Major Exchanges

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 27th. During the last week, Equal has traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Equal coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Equal has a market cap of $404,036.92 and $63,997.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.04 or 0.00050770 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $123.77 or 0.00209193 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00004969 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.64 or 0.00099111 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Equal

EQL is a coin. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 coins and its circulating supply is 405,842,550 coins. Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io . The official website for Equal is equal.tech . The official message board for Equal is medium.com/@EqualToken

According to CryptoCompare, “EQUAL aims to facilitate products and services that are powered, funded or incentivised through the EQUAL ERC-20 token which is powered by the Ethereum Network. “

Buying and Selling Equal

