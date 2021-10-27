Equalizer Market Capitalization Hits $12.72 Million (EQZ)

Equalizer (CURRENCY:EQZ) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 27th. One Equalizer coin can now be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00000726 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Equalizer has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar. Equalizer has a total market capitalization of $12.72 million and approximately $1.30 million worth of Equalizer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.00 or 0.00069340 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 60.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.61 or 0.00070370 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.37 or 0.00095337 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59,000.24 or 0.99778169 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,980.01 or 0.06730784 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Equalizer’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,650,000 coins. Equalizer’s official Twitter account is @EqualizerFlash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equalizer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Equalizer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Equalizer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

