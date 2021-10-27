Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Sold by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden lowered its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Equifax were worth $7,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Equifax by 199.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 317 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 31.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 48.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax during the second quarter worth about $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Equifax stock opened at $270.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.93. Equifax Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.98 and a 1-year high of $279.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $33.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.43.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. Equifax had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 29.57%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.38%.

In other news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 2,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.49, for a total value of $515,237.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

EFX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Equifax from $259.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Equifax from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Equifax from $288.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Equifax from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.63.

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

