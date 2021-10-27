Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.520-$7.620 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.90 billion-$4.92 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.83 billion.Equifax also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $1.720-$1.820 EPS.

Shares of EFX stock opened at $270.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $264.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $33.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.64, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.43. Equifax has a 12 month low of $135.98 and a 12 month high of $279.59.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.57% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Equifax will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.38%.

EFX has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Equifax from $259.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Equifax from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equifax from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Truist boosted their price target on Equifax from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Equifax from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $243.63.

In related news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 2,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.49, for a total transaction of $515,237.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Equifax

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

