Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Upgraded to “B-” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EQX. Desjardins upgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$17.50 to C$15.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equinox Gold from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.18.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EQX opened at $7.99 on Monday. Equinox Gold has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $11.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.08.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.07). Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 50.08%. The company had revenue of $226.22 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Equinox Gold will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its position in Equinox Gold by 209.6% during the 3rd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 77,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 52,400 shares in the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Equinox Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in Equinox Gold by 331.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 120,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 92,650 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Equinox Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Equinox Gold by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,816,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,527,000 after acquiring an additional 258,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.93% of the company’s stock.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

