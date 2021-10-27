Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) PT Raised to C$87.00

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 12.07% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$178.00 to C$179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$160.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$178.00 to C$179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$160.00 to C$172.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$81.50 to C$85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equitable Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$128.94.

Get Equitable Group alerts:

TSE EQB traded down C$1.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$77.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,346. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$150.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$141.78. Equitable Group has a 52 week low of C$40.75 and a 52 week high of C$80.53. The stock has a market cap of C$2.64 billion and a PE ratio of 4.72.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$4.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$3.94 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$158.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$156.71 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equitable Group will post 15.9899989 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$155.20, for a total value of C$155,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,285,894.40. Also, Director David Malcolm Balfour Legresley sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$156.16, for a total transaction of C$78,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,264,320. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock worth $1,610,250.

About Equitable Group

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.