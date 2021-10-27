Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Primoris Services Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) – KeyCorp decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Primoris Services in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 25th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.85. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Primoris Services’ FY2021 earnings at $2.52 EPS.

Get Primoris Services alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PRIM. UBS Group began coverage on Primoris Services in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Primoris Services from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Primoris Services in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Primoris Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

PRIM stock opened at $27.38 on Wednesday. Primoris Services has a fifty-two week low of $17.88 and a fifty-two week high of $41.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.24.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.01). Primoris Services had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $881.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.20 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is 10.71%.

In other Primoris Services news, Director Terry D. Mccallister acquired 10,000 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.61 per share, for a total transaction of $246,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,364.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 29,073 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primoris Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,202,000. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Primoris Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,961,000. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in shares of Primoris Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $923,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Primoris Services by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,043 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,328,000 after buying an additional 31,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Pipeline, Utilities, Transmission, and Civil. The Power segment comprises full engineering, procurement, and construction project delivery; turnkey construction; retrofits; upgrades; repairs; outages; and maintenance petroleum, petrochemical, water, and other industries.

Featured Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.