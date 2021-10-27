Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Sonoco Products’ Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SON)

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Sonoco Products in a research report issued on Friday, October 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Tiano anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.96 per share for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Sonoco Products’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 18.41% and a negative net margin of 3.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on SON. TheStreet downgraded Sonoco Products from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sonoco Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

Shares of Sonoco Products stock opened at $59.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of -30.72, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.83. Sonoco Products has a 12 month low of $48.20 and a 12 month high of $69.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.85.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 215,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,404,000 after acquiring an additional 40,147 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 145.6% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 19,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 11,349 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 5,407 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 285,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,050,000 after acquiring an additional 90,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP John M. Florence sold 493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total transaction of $32,202.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,528.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.79%.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

