Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for TriState Capital Holdings, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TSC)

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TriState Capital in a report released on Friday, October 22nd. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.52 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.45. DA Davidson also issued estimates for TriState Capital’s FY2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley downgraded shares of TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriState Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of TriState Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.67.

NASDAQ TSC opened at $30.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.51. TriState Capital has a 1 year low of $12.09 and a 1 year high of $31.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. TriState Capital had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 9.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 78.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of TriState Capital during the second quarter valued at $137,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TriState Capital during the first quarter valued at $186,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of TriState Capital by 102,687.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 8,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of TriState Capital during the second quarter valued at $228,000. 76.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TriState Capital

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, and Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses in commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

