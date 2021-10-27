Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for BCB Bancorp, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BCBP)

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of BCB Bancorp in a research note issued on Monday, October 25th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of BCBP opened at $15.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $260.83 million, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.09. BCB Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.07 and a fifty-two week high of $16.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.27.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. BCB Bancorp had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 13.63%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. BCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is 56.14%.

In other news, Director James G. Rizzo purchased 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.52 per share, for a total transaction of $25,410.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.17% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCBP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in BCB Bancorp by 6.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 917,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,659,000 after purchasing an additional 58,552 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in BCB Bancorp by 4.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 807,997 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,867,000 after purchasing an additional 33,292 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in BCB Bancorp by 41.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 687,158 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,242,000 after purchasing an additional 201,490 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in BCB Bancorp by 565.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 262,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 222,817 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BCB Bancorp by 11.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 228,032 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 23,854 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

BCB Bancorp Company Profile

BCB Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers loans, deposit products, and retail and commercial banking services. The company was founded on May 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Bayonne, NJ.

