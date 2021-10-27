Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Comerica Incorporated’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) – Piper Sandler boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Comerica in a report released on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now expects that the financial services provider will earn $8.22 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.94. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Comerica’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.54 EPS.
Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.26. Comerica had a net margin of 37.02% and a return on equity of 14.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share.
Comerica stock opened at $87.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Comerica has a twelve month low of $41.34 and a twelve month high of $89.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.94.
In other news, EVP James Harry Weber sold 2,454 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $217,179.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ximena G. Humrichouse sold 728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total transaction of $64,355.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Comerica by 51.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Comerica by 275.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Comerica in the third quarter worth about $36,000. AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in Comerica by 69.9% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in Comerica by 229.4% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Comerica Company Profile
Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.
