Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Comerica Incorporated’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) – Piper Sandler boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Comerica in a report released on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now expects that the financial services provider will earn $8.22 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.94. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Comerica’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.54 EPS.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.26. Comerica had a net margin of 37.02% and a return on equity of 14.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share.

CMA has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $86.00 target price (up from $78.00) on shares of Comerica in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Comerica from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Comerica from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Comerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Comerica from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comerica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.79.

Comerica stock opened at $87.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Comerica has a twelve month low of $41.34 and a twelve month high of $89.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.94.

In other news, EVP James Harry Weber sold 2,454 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $217,179.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ximena G. Humrichouse sold 728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total transaction of $64,355.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Comerica by 51.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Comerica by 275.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Comerica in the third quarter worth about $36,000. AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in Comerica by 69.9% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in Comerica by 229.4% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

