Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.30 EPS

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.30), Fidelity Earnings reports. Esquire Financial had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 12.63%.

ESQ stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.63. 17,172 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,359. Esquire Financial has a twelve month low of $15.25 and a twelve month high of $34.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.17.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Esquire Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Esquire Financial stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ) by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,380 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.09% of Esquire Financial worth $175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 44.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Esquire Financial

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers commercial banking services, which serve the financial needs of the legal industry and small business communities, and commercial and retail customers in the New York metropolitan market. The company was founded by Dennis Shields in 2006 and is headquartered in Jericho, NY.

