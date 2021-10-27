Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc. (NYSE:ETD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $182.50 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc. (NYSE:ETD) will announce $182.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ethan Allen Interiors’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $180.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $184.30 million. Ethan Allen Interiors reported sales of $151.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors will report full-year sales of $747.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $738.70 million to $755.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $770.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ethan Allen Interiors.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The company had revenue of $178.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.30 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 17.30%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

NYSE:ETD traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,742. The stock has a market cap of $600.39 million, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.19. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 12 month low of $15.28 and a 12 month high of $32.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.26.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc is engaged in manufacturing home furnishings and accessories. The firm offers a full complement of home decorating and design solutions through its home furnishing retail networks. It operates through two segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment develops the brand of the company, encompasses all aspects of design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, sale and distribution of its broad range of home furnishing and accents.

