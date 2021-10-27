European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE) Plans $0.01 Monthly Dividend

European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.013 per share on Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th.

European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$27.75 million during the quarter.

Featured Story: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for European Commercial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Commercial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.