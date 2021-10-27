Evercore ISI Initiates Coverage on Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY)

Equities researchers at Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “inline” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 6.14% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.88.
NYSE:WRBY opened at $57.53 on Monday. Warby Parker has a one year low of $46.50 and a one year high of $59.78.
Featured Story: What is the quiet period?
Receive News & Ratings for Warby Parker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warby Parker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.