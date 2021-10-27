Evercore ISI Initiates Coverage on Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY)

Equities researchers at Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “inline” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 6.14% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.88.

NYSE:WRBY opened at $57.53 on Monday. Warby Parker has a one year low of $46.50 and a one year high of $59.78.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Warby Parker stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,990,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,771,000.

