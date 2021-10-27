Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.39 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) will report $3.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Evofem Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.61 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.25 million. Evofem Biosciences reported sales of $280,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,110.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Evofem Biosciences will report full year sales of $11.39 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.82 million to $15.85 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $50.14 million, with estimates ranging from $28.16 million to $79.29 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Evofem Biosciences.

Get Evofem Biosciences alerts:

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.08. Evofem Biosciences had a negative net margin of 4,403.58% and a negative return on equity of 1,593.89%. The business had revenue of $1.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EVFM. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective (down previously from $4.00) on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Evofem Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

EVFM stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.70. 1,103 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,609,045. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.40. Evofem Biosciences has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $5.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of -0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.01.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVFM. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Evofem Biosciences by 3,028.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,129,864 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,667,000 after acquiring an additional 3,997,848 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 68.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,009,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,921,000 after buying an additional 2,845,077 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 279.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,668,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,145,000 after buying an additional 2,700,579 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $4,087,000. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 555.6% during the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,697,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after buying an additional 2,285,714 shares during the last quarter. 23.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Evofem Biosciences

Evofem Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops and commercializes innovative products to unmet needs in women’s sexual and reproductive health. Its product includes Phexxi (lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate) a hormone-free vaginal gel and EVO100 an investigational drug, which is used for urogenital Chlamydia trachomatis and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Evofem Biosciences (EVFM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Evofem Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evofem Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.