Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) Now Covered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Evolution AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, July 26th. DNB Markets raised Evolution AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Evolution AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of EVVTY opened at $180.80 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $162.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.80. Evolution AB has a 52-week low of $73.01 and a 52-week high of $201.76.

Evolution AB engages in the development, production, marketing and licensing business to business casino solutions to gaming operators. It provides live casino studios, land-based live casino, mobile live casino, and live casino for television. The company was founded by Richard Hadida, Jens von Bahr and Fredrik Osterberg in 2006 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

