Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF) Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF) fell 0.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $92.40 and last traded at $92.40. 507 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 1,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.78.

Exor Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EXXRF)

Exor N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the luxury goods, reinsurance, automotive, agricultural equipment, construction equipment, commercial vehicles, and professional football businesses. The company designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars under the Ferrari brand; and reinsures agriculture, aviation/space, casualty, catastrophe, energy, engineering, financial, marine, motor, multiline, and property risks, as well as provides mortality, longevity, accident and health, and alternative risk products.

