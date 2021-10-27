Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on EXAI. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Exscientia in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Exscientia in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

Shares of EXAI stock opened at $21.51 on Tuesday. Exscientia has a 12-month low of $19.17 and a 12-month high of $30.38.

Exscientia plc is an AI-driven pharmatech company. It involved in discovering, designing and developing drugs. Exscientia plc is based in OXFORD, England.

