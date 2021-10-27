Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th.
Extendicare stock opened at C$7.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.76 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.00. Extendicare has a 1 year low of C$5.06 and a 1 year high of C$8.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 461.86, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of C$644.85 million and a P/E ratio of 10.62.
Extendicare (TSE:EXE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$307.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$307.40 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Extendicare will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.
Extendicare Company Profile
Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.
