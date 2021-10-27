Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th.

Extendicare stock opened at C$7.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.76 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.00. Extendicare has a 1 year low of C$5.06 and a 1 year high of C$8.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 461.86, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of C$644.85 million and a P/E ratio of 10.62.

Get Extendicare alerts:

Extendicare (TSE:EXE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$307.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$307.40 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Extendicare will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EXE shares. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Extendicare from C$8.25 to C$8.75 in a report on Monday, August 9th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Extendicare from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Laurentian raised their target price on shares of Extendicare from C$8.25 to C$8.75 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Extendicare to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$8.46.

Extendicare Company Profile

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Extendicare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extendicare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.