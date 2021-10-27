Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.88

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.88 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, December 10th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87.

Exxon Mobil has increased its dividend payment by 13.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Exxon Mobil has a dividend payout ratio of 72.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Exxon Mobil to earn $4.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.2%.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

XOM traded down $1.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 947,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,919,080. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Exxon Mobil has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $65.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.70) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.43.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.