Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.88

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.88 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, December 10th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87.
Exxon Mobil has increased its dividend payment by 13.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Exxon Mobil has a dividend payout ratio of 72.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Exxon Mobil to earn $4.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.2%.
XOM traded down $1.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 947,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,919,080. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Exxon Mobil has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $65.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44.
XOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.43.
About Exxon Mobil
Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.
Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA
Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.