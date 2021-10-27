F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.18 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) will post sales of $7.18 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for F-star Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.35 million to $12.00 million. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that F-star Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $5.31 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.90 million to $14.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $10.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover F-star Therapeutics.

F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.15).

FSTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of F-star Therapeutics from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of F-star Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,994 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in F-star Therapeutics by 184.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 35,668 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in F-star Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,257,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in F-star Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $812,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,436,000. 52.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F-star Therapeutics stock opened at $6.87 on Wednesday. F-star Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.88 and a 12 month high of $15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 8.57 and a quick ratio of 8.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.88.

F-star Therapeutics Company Profile

F-star Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on transforming the lives of patients with cancer through the development of tetravalent mAb2 bispecific antibodies. The firm’s product candidate, FS118, simultaneously targets two immune checkpoint receptors, LAG-3 and PD-L1, to directly address known tumor evasion pathways.

