F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Sets New 1-Year High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $223.04 and last traded at $220.90, with a volume of 12829 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $203.90.

The network technology company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.26. F5 Networks had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $682.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on FFIV. TheStreet upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $204.10 target price (down previously from $229.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.22.

In other F5 Networks news, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 1,797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.31, for a total value of $374,333.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 5,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,712.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.91, for a total transaction of $33,784.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,628 shares of company stock valued at $2,171,409. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 437.3% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,276 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 5,108 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 72,173 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $15,057,000 after acquiring an additional 24,534 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 4,136 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 321.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,929 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,346,000 after acquiring an additional 13,674 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,443 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $202.64 and its 200-day moving average is $196.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

F5 Networks Company Profile (NASDAQ:FFIV)

F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

