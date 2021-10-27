Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stake Raised by Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC

Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC boosted its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,385 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 6,479 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up approximately 4.0% of Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $23,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Facebook by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,198,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129,463 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Facebook by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $30,792,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802,398 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Facebook by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,196,339 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,057,589,000 after acquiring an additional 319,155 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Facebook by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,810,686 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,454,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Facebook by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,537,054 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,054,681,000 after acquiring an additional 742,330 shares during the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded down $0.75 on Wednesday, reaching $315.06. 686,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,240,328. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.61 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The firm has a market cap of $888.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $356.26 and a 200-day moving average of $340.28.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on FB shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price target (up previously from $335.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.48.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.98, for a total transaction of $43,497.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.34, for a total transaction of $29,554,882.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,348,783 shares of company stock worth $838,275,510. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

