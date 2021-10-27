Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target Raised to $400.00 at Bank of America

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its target price raised by Bank of America from $385.00 to $400.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on FB. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on Facebook from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Argus raised their price target on Facebook from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Facebook from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Facebook has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $398.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $315.81 on Tuesday. Facebook has a 1 year low of $244.61 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $356.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $340.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $890.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. Research analysts expect that Facebook will post 14.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 8,176 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total value of $2,911,473.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.61, for a total transaction of $17,054,247.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,348,783 shares of company stock worth $838,275,510 over the last ninety days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,198,761,000 after buying an additional 2,129,463 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $30,792,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802,398 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Facebook by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,196,339 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,057,589,000 after purchasing an additional 319,155 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,810,686 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,454,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,274 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,965,024 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,898,907,000 after purchasing an additional 578,836 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

